GMA Cool Schools: Opelousas High School

"Day of the Dead" Performance in New Orleans
Opelousas High School
Opelousas High School Spanish Club and Spanish National Honor Society
Posted at 4:30 AM, Nov 30, 2022
Today's Cool School is Opelousas High School!

The Spanish Club and Spanish National Honor Society were invited to perform in the opening act for the Day of the Dead Festival n New Orleans earlier this month. There, they honored Latin American and Catholic traditions. Day of the Dead is a holiday that celebrates the ancestors and loved ones who have gone before us and it's a very colorful celebration.

Opelousas High School students performing at the Day of the Dead Festival in New Orleans

OHS students performed a traditional Mexican dance, wearing brilliant colors in their traditional clothing. Not only were they given the opportunity to open the show, but they also were able to enjoy different activities including art, music, and a variety of Latin American food!

Opelousas High School students performing at the Day of the Dead Festival in New Orleans

