GMA Cool Schools: Opelousas Catholic School

Today's Cool School is Opelousas Catholic School.

The school's Media Arts class received a statewide honorable mention award in the "Thrive to Survive Distracted Driving Video Contest." The contest was hosted by Acadiana Transportation Safety Coalition. Their teacher, Mrs. Jill Artall was presented the award from Safety Coordinator Ron Czajkowski. It's a first for the Media Arts class. Mrs. Artall commending her students on their brainstorming and teamwork in creating the video named "You Only Live Once!"

