Watch Now
CommunityCool Schools

Actions

GMA Cool Schools: Opelousas Catholic

2nd Grade Published Authors
OCS yet1.JPG
Opelousas Catholic School
Opelousas Catholic School's 2nd Graders are published authors.
OCS yet1.JPG
OCS yet2.jpg
OCS yet3.jpg
Posted at 6:30 AM, May 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-24 07:30:03-04

Today's Cool School is Opelousas Catholic School.

What started out as a postcard in a mailbox, soon became a full blown publishing party. Mrs. Courtney Gerace's second grade ELA class wrote books about the things they aren't so great at, yet something they wanted to improve and work toward goals.

Their books coming from three classes, each with a distinct but similar title, were published last month. Recently they celebrated the achievement with a book signing, and students read excerpts aloud in front of visiting parents and family members. Congratulations to the newly published authors at Opelousas Catholic School.

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.