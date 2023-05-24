GMA Cool Schools: Opelousas Catholic

Today's Cool School is Opelousas Catholic School.

What started out as a postcard in a mailbox, soon became a full blown publishing party. Mrs. Courtney Gerace's second grade ELA class wrote books about the things they aren't so great at, yet something they wanted to improve and work toward goals.

Their books coming from three classes, each with a distinct but similar title, were published last month. Recently they celebrated the achievement with a book signing, and students read excerpts aloud in front of visiting parents and family members. Congratulations to the newly published authors at Opelousas Catholic School.

