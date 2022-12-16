GMA Cool Schools: Northwest High School

Today's Cool School is Northwest High School in St. Landry parish.

Students in the Robotics Beginner's Class getting into the World Cup spirit! The students had their own robot soccer tournament.

The participants designed, and built their robots. Then they were tasked on coding them in order to play the game. Robots competed in two, five minute halves. It was red versus blue, and the winning robot would move on to the next level. Congratulations to all of the participants!

