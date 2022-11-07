GMA Cool Schools: Morse Elementary

Today's Cool School is Morse Elementary!
The school celebrating National School Lunch week last month. The theme this year was Peace, Love, and School Lunch! A 1970s VW Microbus was made out of boxes, and the students and staff had a 70s dress up day.
The kids colored 1970s coloring sheets which will be put together in a scrapbook to be judged at the National School State Convention in February. A big thanks to the Cafeteria staff and Ashley Quebodeaux LeBlanc, getting the theme together for all of the students and staff.
If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.