GMA Cool Schools: Morse Elementary

Morse Elementary
Posted at 4:30 AM, Nov 07, 2022
Today's Cool School is Morse Elementary!

The school celebrating National School Lunch week last month. The theme this year was Peace, Love, and School Lunch! A 1970s VW Microbus was made out of boxes, and the students and staff had a 70s dress up day.

The kids colored 1970s coloring sheets which will be put together in a scrapbook to be judged at the National School State Convention in February. A big thanks to the Cafeteria staff and Ashley Quebodeaux LeBlanc, getting the theme together for all of the students and staff.

