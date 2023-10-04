GMA Cool Schools: LPSS "Growing Our Own" Program

Today's Cool School is the Lafayette Parish School Systems "Growing Our Own" program.

The program is a way to put current students on a path to becoming teachers here at home. A more diversified teacher workforce is beneficial to everyone. LPSS brought over 100 African-American students and chaperones to Grambling State University's "Call Me MISTER" Program. Mister stands for Mentors Instructing Students Toward Effective Role Models. The group encourages and inspires groups with positive messages and hope in the future of education. They also toured the camps and came away with new opportunities and are better prepared to achieve their goals.

