GMA Cool Schools: Loreauville Elementary

Loreauville Elementary School
Posted at 4:30 AM, Oct 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-28 05:30:34-04

Today's Cool School is Loreauville Elementary!

The school had their Trunk or Treat event last week. It was a way to recognize students with a positive behavior experience.

Students who have earned enough Tiger tickets through demonstrating good behavior was able to trick or treat at the school. Several parents volunteered by setting up their cars to distribute candy. Looks like the entire school had a "sweet" day ahead of Halloween.

If you have a Cool School, let us know! Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool!

