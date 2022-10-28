GMA Cool Schools: Loreauville Elementary

Today's Cool School is Loreauville Elementary!

The school had their Trunk or Treat event last week. It was a way to recognize students with a positive behavior experience.

Students who have earned enough Tiger tickets through demonstrating good behavior was able to trick or treat at the school. Several parents volunteered by setting up their cars to distribute candy. Looks like the entire school had a "sweet" day ahead of Halloween.

