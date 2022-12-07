GMA Cool Schools: Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy

Today's Cool School is Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy.

Students in the school's Garden Club has been learning about different soil types that are in their garden beds. They've learned to read the seed packet directions, and successfully planted radishes and carrots.

Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy Garden Club Students at Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy

They also learned about their new satsuma tree, and how there are many uses for the peels. They've enjoyed games, and now they hope the caterpillars on their milkweed flowers will make cocoons to become butterflies!

Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy Students in Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy's Garden Club

A big thanks to the club sponsor, Mrs. Erin Fort, as well as all of the parent volunteers.

Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy Students in Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy's Garden Club

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool!