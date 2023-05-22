GMA Cool Schools: Lafayette High School

Today's Cool School is Lafayette High School!

Fourteen seniors are planning on pursuing a degree in education after high school. Many of these students have been with the LHS Chapter of Educators Rising and are excited about mastering their skills in college. Most of the students will be spending their college years here in Louisiana, a couple out of state, and at least one that will be heading to France before moving on to an education program out west.

The principal and the organizers of the chapter addressed students, parents, and others about the importance of these students' choices to change the world for children, and hopefully they'll consider returning to Lafayette Parish to start their careers! Congratulations students, have a great summer, and good luck in college!

