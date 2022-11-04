Watch Now
CommunityCool Schools

Actions

GMA Cool Schools-Jesse Owens Elementary

Virtual Paint the Town Red!
thumbnail_image2.jpg
Jesse Owens Elementary
Paint the Town Red
thumbnail_image2.jpg
Posted at 6:30 AM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 07:30:36-04

Today's Cool School is Jesse Owens Elementary in Gueydan.

Students in Mrs. Rani Broussard's class completing back to school activities. One of the activities asked students to discuss goals and outcomes. Another activity had students complete a bioglyph face, then attaching it to a hot pepper body. It was then submitted to UL Lafayette's virtual "Paint the Town Red" event during homecoming week. Great job Jesse Owens Elementary!

thumbnail_image1.jpg
Mrs. Rani Broussard's Class-Virtual Paint the Town Red

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.