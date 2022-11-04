GMA Cool Schools-Jesse Owens Elementary

Today's Cool School is Jesse Owens Elementary in Gueydan.

Students in Mrs. Rani Broussard's class completing back to school activities. One of the activities asked students to discuss goals and outcomes. Another activity had students complete a bioglyph face, then attaching it to a hot pepper body. It was then submitted to UL Lafayette's virtual "Paint the Town Red" event during homecoming week. Great job Jesse Owens Elementary!

