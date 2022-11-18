GMA Cool Schools: Jesse Owens

Today's Cool School is Jesse Owens Elementary in Gueydan!
The students in Mrs. Rani's class getting into the Halloween spirit with food crafts. This year they made "Monster Munch".
The recipe includes skeleton brains, spider legs, pumpkin seeds, bat droppings, witch warts, and ghost teeth. Sounds horrifyingly yummy!
