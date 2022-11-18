Watch Now
GMA Cool Schools: Jesse Owens

Posted at 4:30 AM, Nov 18, 2022
Today's Cool School is Jesse Owens Elementary in Gueydan!

The students in Mrs. Rani's class getting into the Halloween spirit with food crafts. This year they made "Monster Munch".

The recipe includes skeleton brains, spider legs, pumpkin seeds, bat droppings, witch warts, and ghost teeth. Sounds horrifyingly yummy!

We hope you all enjoyed the holdiay. If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com.

Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool!

