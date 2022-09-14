GMA Cool Schools: Jennings Elementary

Today's Cool School is Jennings Elementary!

Students are enjoying their brand new school. It's the first school built in Jeff Davis Parish since Jennings High School was built in 2005. Residents of the parish approving a tax increase in the early 2000s for the high school, but renewing the tax in order to build the new elementary school.

Jeff Davis Parish Schools Jennings Elementary Cafeteria

The new facility is over 135 thousand square feet and will be able to handle 1200 students in 76 new classrooms. There's a great room, a new cafeteria, new playground equipment, and more.

Jeff Davis Parish Schools New Playground at Jennings Elementary School

Superintendent John Hall was on had for day one, and principal David Harper saying the only things kids needed for the first day was a smile on their face!

Jeff Davis Parish Schools Jennings Elementary School

