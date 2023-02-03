GMA Cool Schools: Forked Island/E. Broussard Elementary

Today's Cool School is Forked Island/E. Broussard Elementary School!

The kindergarten students are learning about kingdoms and castles in their ELA class. They made the connection that castles are large buildings with a lot of rooms! First, their teacher, Ms. Lucy Roy took them around their own school to count the rooms.

Forked Island/E. Broussard Elementary School Kindergarten Students Visiting Kaplan High School

Later, they took a field trip to Kaplan High School to count the rooms there. Forked Island/E. Broussard had 81 rooms and Kaplan High School has 89! They want to thank principal Shay Herpin for allowing the students to visit!

