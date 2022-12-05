GMA Cool Schools: First Baptist Christian School

Watch Now
First Baptist Christian School
Today's Cool School is First Baptist Christian School!

The school was celebrating our military with their annual Veteran's day Chapel back in November. All students performed songs and reading to show their appreciation for those who have served, or are serving our country.

Students at First Baptist Christian School celebrating Veteran's Day.

All of the Veterans in attendance receiving recognition and a sweet treat as a special show of gratitude for their sacrifice.

Celebrating Veteran's Day at First Baptist Christian School

