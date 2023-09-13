GMA Cool Schools: Erath High School

Today's Cool School is Erath High School!

Students and local leaders were on hand for a ribbon cutting to unveil their new scoreboard at Bobcat Stadium. The scoreboard by Gives Back and other community sponsors helping to bring the scoreboard to Erath. The principal saying they're so appreciative that their community is supported by so many organizations and businesses. The new scoreboard will be used for football, soccer, track, cross country and other events hosted for the youth of Vermilion Parish!

