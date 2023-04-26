GMA Cool Schools: Elton High School

Today's Cool School is Elton High School!

The school hosting their first ever Young Stars Track and Field Meet. Nearly 100 students from Pre-K to fifth grade were able to participate. It was a beautiful day and students along with their families enjoying the event. The school is looking forward to hosting this event for years to come!

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool!