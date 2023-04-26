Watch Now
CommunityCool Schools

Actions

GMA Cool Schools: Elton High School

Young Stars Track and Field Meet
IMG-9508.jpg
Elton High School
Elton High School hosts their Young Stars Track and Field Meet
IMG-9508.jpg
IMG-9500.jpg
IMG-9501.jpg
IMG-9506.jpg
IMG-9513.jpg
IMG-9520.jpg
Posted at 6:30 AM, Apr 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-26 07:30:05-04

Today's Cool School is Elton High School!

The school hosting their first ever Young Stars Track and Field Meet. Nearly 100 students from Pre-K to fifth grade were able to participate. It was a beautiful day and students along with their families enjoying the event. The school is looking forward to hosting this event for years to come!

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.