GMA Cool Schools: Edward J. Sam Accelerated School

Today's Cool School is the Edward J. Sam Accelerated School!

Just before the holiday's started, the school came together giving thanks and celebrating their school's #1 rating of all alternative schools in Louisiana! Supportive parents and their principal Ms. Renee White provided pizza to the students kicking off a new tradition at the school. E.J. Sam offers a self paced learning model for 6th through 12th grade students in Lafayette parish, shaping brighter futures, allowing flexible scheduling, needs based instruction, counseling, and year round support for completing graduation requirements.

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.>

