GMA Cool Schools: Delcambre Elementary School

Accelerated Reader Mardi Gras Parade
Delcambre Elementary
Delcambre Elementary Students Enjoy a Mardi Gras Parade!
Posted at 6:30 AM, Mar 08, 2023
Today's Cool School is Delcambre Elementary!

Each year the school uses the Accelerated Reading program as an initiative to become confident readers. Each book they read has a specific point value, and students who reach their goal is rewarded by the teachers each semester. This year 100% of their first through fifth grades met their goal and each was treated to a Mardi Gras parade at the school with their family and friends cheering them on.

