GMA Cool Schools: Delcambre Elementary School

Today's Cool School is Delcambre Elementary!

Each year the school uses the Accelerated Reading program as an initiative to become confident readers. Each book they read has a specific point value, and students who reach their goal is rewarded by the teachers each semester. This year 100% of their first through fifth grades met their goal and each was treated to a Mardi Gras parade at the school with their family and friends cheering them on.

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.