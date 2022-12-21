Watch Now
GMA Cool Schools: Delcambre Elementary

Posted at 4:30 AM, Dec 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-21 05:30:24-05

Today's Cool School is Delcambre Elementary!

Mrs. Michelle Landry's third grade social studies classes are participating in a postcard exchange across all 50 states.

Mrs. Renard's talented visual arts students designed the Louisiana postcard that students would be sending out.

The students are excited about receiving the postcards and learning about the different states.

