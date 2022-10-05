Watch Now
CommunityCool Schools

Actions

GMA Cool Schools: Coteau Elementary

Financial Literacy Program
Coteau2.JPG
Coteau Elementary School
Coteau Elementary Students Participate in Financial Literacy
Coteau2.JPG
Posted at 4:30 AM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 05:31:07-04

Today's Cool School is Coteau Elementary. The students are participating in a Junior Achievement of Acadiana Financial Literacy Program.

Coteau1.JPG
Coteau Elementary Students Participate in Financial Literacy

Students completed lessons on the importance of money as well as entrepreneurship.

Coteau3.JPG
Coteau Elementary Students Participate in Financial Literacy

By getting these skills mastered as a young student, hopefully this will help them prepare and save for the future!

Coteau5.JPG
Coteau Elementary School students participate in financial literacy

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line.

Coteau6.JPG
Coteau Elementary School Students Participate in Financial Literacy

Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.