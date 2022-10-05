GMA Cool Schools: Coteau Elementary

Today's Cool School is Coteau Elementary. The students are participating in a Junior Achievement of Acadiana Financial Literacy Program.
Students completed lessons on the importance of money as well as entrepreneurship.
By getting these skills mastered as a young student, hopefully this will help them prepare and save for the future!
If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line.
Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.