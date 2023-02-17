Watch Now
GMA Cool Schools: Cathedral Carmel

Enjoying Science Class!
Cathedral Carmel School
Cathedral Carmel 8th Graders Dissecting a Fetal Pig
Posted at 6:30 AM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 07:30:45-05

Today's Cool School is Cathedral Carmel School in Lafayette!

The eighth graders are enjoying their science class. They're currently dissecting pigs to learn about the organs of the body, how they work, and a look at the different tissues that keep them together. The specimen is a mammal, so there are interesting similarities and differences between pigs and humans. Plus the organs are easy to identify.

