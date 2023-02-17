GMA Cool Schools: Cathedral Carmel

Today's Cool School is Cathedral Carmel School in Lafayette!

The eighth graders are enjoying their science class. They're currently dissecting pigs to learn about the organs of the body, how they work, and a look at the different tissues that keep them together. The specimen is a mammal, so there are interesting similarities and differences between pigs and humans. Plus the organs are easy to identify.

