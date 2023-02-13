GMA Cool Schools: Carencro Heights Elementary

Today's Cool School is Carencro Heights Elementary!

This group of students in the third through fifth grades were eager to show their knowledge about famous African Americans in their annual Black History program. One of the guest speakers was Mr. Hollis Conway, who is the director of Parks and Recreation at Lafayette Consolidated Government. The students highlighting Conway's achievements as well as other famous African Americans.

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.

