GMA Cool Schools: Carencro Catholic

Today's Cool School is Carencro Catholic.

The Krewe of Kindergarten parade has been a tradition at the school for 35 years. For the past 21 years, the party has continued under the leadership of Mrs. Leah Fuselier. The students get to celebrate the Mardi Gras season with music, parades, floats and tons of excitement. Everyone had a great time and made memories that will last a lifetime!.

Carencro Catholic School The Krewe of Kindergarten

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker and email to coolschools@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.

