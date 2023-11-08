GMA Cool Schools: Carencro Bob Lilly Elementary

Today's Cool School is Carencro Bob Lilly Elementary!

A special presentation was held for students as they celebrated Red Ribbon Week. Red Ribbon Week us normally celebrated the last week in October and is the nation's oldest and largest drug prevention awareness program. In addition to drug abuse awareness, some of the topics covered during the presentation was how to be a good leader, peer pressure, and bullying. Officers Madiso and Willis from the Carencro Police Department were the guest speakers.

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.

