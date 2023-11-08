Watch Now
CommunityCool Schools

Actions

GMA Cool Schools: Carencro Bob Lilly Elementary

Students Celebrating Red Ribbon Week
CCHeights.jpg
Carencro Bob Lilly Elementary
Students at Carencro Bob Lilly Elementary celebrating Red Ribbon Week with officers from the Carencro Police Department.
CCHeights.jpg
Posted at 6:30 AM, Nov 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-08 07:30:00-05

Today's Cool School is Carencro Bob Lilly Elementary!

A special presentation was held for students as they celebrated Red Ribbon Week. Red Ribbon Week us normally celebrated the last week in October and is the nation's oldest and largest drug prevention awareness program. In addition to drug abuse awareness, some of the topics covered during the presentation was how to be a good leader, peer pressure, and bullying. Officers Madiso and Willis from the Carencro Police Department were the guest speakers.

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.