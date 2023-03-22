GMA Cool Schools: Ascension Episcopal School

Today's Cool School is Ascension Episcopal School!

The school has received a National Athletic Trainers' Association Safe Sports School Award! This award champions safety and recognized schools that have met the recommended standards to improve safety in sports. The award reinforces the importance of providing the best level of care, injury prevention, and treatment. A big thanks to Alissa Marks, the school's trainer, and Ochsner Lafayette General Sports Medicine for their high standards of care. Congrats to the Blue Gators!

