GMA Cool Schools: Anderson Middle School

Today's Cool School is Anderson Middle School in New Iberia!
Mrs. Bourque's 7th Grade Family and Consumer Sciences class has some great projects happening.
They're learning the very simple skill of hand sewing. They've learned to thread a needle, make a knot, sew a button, plus make a straight and decorative stitch.
It's a three week process and their final project was making a Christmas stocking to take home for the holidays.
Best of all, the students now know they can sew and mend things for themselves and others.
