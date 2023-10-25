GMA Cool Schools: Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy

Today's Cool School is Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy.

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Spanish program students at ARCA have been participating in exciting lessons. They've learned how Hispanics have contributed their culture to south Louisiana. Over the past month, they've had special speakers from Mexico and Colombia as well as the New Iberia Spanish Festival.

Students did hands-on cooking activities, made presentations about famous Hispanic-American, and said the Pledge of Allegiance in Spanish every morning. By the end of the celebration, students left more informed about the Hispanic and Latino culture.

