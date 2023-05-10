Watch Now
GMA Cool Schools: Abbeville High School

Creating Teachers of the Future!
Abbeville High School
Abbeville High School Students earning micro credentials in Classroom Culture. All part of the PreEducator Pathway through the Educators Rising Program.<br/><br/>Top Row L-R: Jadaylon Bessard, Nakayren Bell, Jacie Perez, Kensley Clark, Luis Garcia-Cruz, Duy Tran<br/><br/>Front Row L-R: Emily Huyns, Katelyn Vincent, Brooklynn Nquyen<br/><br/>Not Pictured: Noelle Choate, Bridith Salazar
Posted at 6:30 AM, May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 07:30:16-04

Today's Cool School is Abbeville High School!

All eleven students in the PreEducation Pathway recently earning their micro credential in Classroom Culture through the Educators Rising Program. Classroom Culture is the first in the series of the "Beginning to Teach" curriculum for students considering careers in education. Each credential requires up to 15 hours of work.

The goal of the PreEducator Pathway is to guide students on a path to becoming an accomplished teacher beginning in high school, and extending through college. It aims to address workforce needs related to the recruitment and retention of teachers. Congratulations Wildcats!

