GMA Cool Schools: Abbeville High School

Today's Cool School is Abbeville High School!

All eleven students in the PreEducation Pathway recently earning their micro credential in Classroom Culture through the Educators Rising Program. Classroom Culture is the first in the series of the "Beginning to Teach" curriculum for students considering careers in education. Each credential requires up to 15 hours of work.

The goal of the PreEducator Pathway is to guide students on a path to becoming an accomplished teacher beginning in high school, and extending through college. It aims to address workforce needs related to the recruitment and retention of teachers. Congratulations Wildcats!

