Cool Schools: Westside Elementary School

Today's Cool School is Westside Elementary in Scott.

A second grader in Ms. Solomon's class had earned some extra recess for good behavior and decided to hunt rocks. After a classroom lesson on rocks, Kingston Allen was sifting through different rocks and discovered a fossil of a sea shell! He's now inspired classmates to collect and share rocks during their free time at school!

Westside Elementary School Westside second grader Kingston Allen finds a fossil while collecting rocks on recess.

