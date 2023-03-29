Watch Now
Cool Schools: Westside Elementary School

Student has a Rockin' Recess!
Westside Elementary
Westside 2nd Grad Student Kingston Allen Finds a Fossil
Posted at 6:30 AM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 07:30:16-04

Today's Cool School is Westside Elementary in Scott.

A second grader in Ms. Solomon's class had earned some extra recess for good behavior and decided to hunt rocks. After a classroom lesson on rocks, Kingston Allen was sifting through different rocks and discovered a fossil of a sea shell! He's now inspired classmates to collect and share rocks during their free time at school!

Westside second grader Kingston Allen finds a fossil while collecting rocks on recess.

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school. is cool.

