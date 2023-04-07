Watch Now
CommunityCool Schools

Actions

Cool Schools: St. Stephen Early Learning Center

Kindergarten Students are Published Authors
thumbnail_IMG_1122.jpg
St. Stephen Early Learning Center
St. Stephen Early Learning Center's Published Authors
thumbnail_IMG_1122.jpg
thumbnail_IMG_1109.jpg
thumbnail_IMG_1117.jpg
thumbnail_IMG_2688.jpg
thumbnail_IMG_3101.jpg
Posted at 6:30 AM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 07:30:18-04

Today's Cool School is St. Stephen Early Learning Academy in Berwick!

The kindergarten students recently celebrated being published! Their book, Oceans, Oceans, Everywhere, and Lots of Creatures, too! The students worked together to research the information and the pictures, and are proud of the book and the experience they had together. They had a book publishing party in the church hall where family and friends came out to meet the authors, get autographs, and enjoy refreshments! Congratulations students.

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.