Cool Schools: St. Stephen Early Learning Center

Today's Cool School is St. Stephen Early Learning Academy in Berwick!

The kindergarten students recently celebrated being published! Their book, Oceans, Oceans, Everywhere, and Lots of Creatures, too! The students worked together to research the information and the pictures, and are proud of the book and the experience they had together. They had a book publishing party in the church hall where family and friends came out to meet the authors, get autographs, and enjoy refreshments! Congratulations students.

