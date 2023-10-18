Cool Schools: St. Cecilia School

Today's Cool School is St. Cecilia School.

The first graders had an amazing lesson on "Talk Like a Pirate Day" in September. They're learning about maps, globes, continents, oceans and cardinal directions.

St. Cecilia School Students and teachers at St. Cecilia School enjoy "Talk Like a Pirate Day"

The young buccaneers took part in a treasure hunt across the campus. Using the cardinal directions, they followed each clue to a specific place. When they arrived, they found a treasure chest. Each pirate collected their bounty by answering questions from their Social Living class. They also took part in pirate themed math and reading activities throughout the day.

St. Cecilia School St. Cecilia teachers getting into the spirit of "Talk Like a Pirate Day"

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool!

