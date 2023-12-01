Cool Schools: Rene Rost Middle School

Today's Cool School is Rene Rost Middle School!

Over the Thanksgiving Holiday, talented artists Isabella Hargrave and Alexis Jett used a day of their break to create a beautiful mural for the school. The colorful display appears to show a map leading to an "X" that marks the spot. Hopefully the students enjoy the artwork, and eventually find the treasure!

