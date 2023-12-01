Watch Now
Cool Schools: Rene Rost Middle School

Students Spending Part of Their Holiday Break Creating a Mural
Rene Rost Middle School
Isabella Hargrave and Alexis Jett painting a mural at Rene Rost Middle School
Posted at 6:30 AM, Dec 01, 2023
Today's Cool School is Rene Rost Middle School!

Over the Thanksgiving Holiday, talented artists Isabella Hargrave and Alexis Jett used a day of their break to create a beautiful mural for the school. The colorful display appears to show a map leading to an "X" that marks the spot. Hopefully the students enjoy the artwork, and eventually find the treasure!

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com. Put Cool schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.

