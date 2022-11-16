Watch Now
Cool Schools: Palmetto Elementary School

100 Show Up for a "Love Our School" Day
Palmetto Elementary School
Love Our School day at Palmetto Elementary
Posted at 6:30 AM, Nov 16, 2022
Today's Cool School is Palmetto Elementary.

The school recently hosting a "Love Our School" event. At least 100 volunteers turning out to help. The volunteers consisted of community members, students, faculty and staff as well as parents.

Love Our School Event at Palmetto Elementary

A little construction, some tidying up, new flower beds and repairs have made the school looking better than ever. Good job folks, and a big thanks to their sponsors.

Love Our School Day at Palmetto Elementary

If you have a cool school, let us know! Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.

