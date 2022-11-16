Cool Schools: Palmetto Elementary School

Today's Cool School is Palmetto Elementary.
The school recently hosting a "Love Our School" event. At least 100 volunteers turning out to help. The volunteers consisted of community members, students, faculty and staff as well as parents.
A little construction, some tidying up, new flower beds and repairs have made the school looking better than ever. Good job folks, and a big thanks to their sponsors.
