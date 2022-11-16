Cool Schools: Palmetto Elementary School

Today's Cool School is Palmetto Elementary.

The school recently hosting a "Love Our School" event. At least 100 volunteers turning out to help. The volunteers consisted of community members, students, faculty and staff as well as parents.

Palmetto Elementary School Love Our School Event at Palmetto Elementary

A little construction, some tidying up, new flower beds and repairs have made the school looking better than ever. Good job folks, and a big thanks to their sponsors.

Palmetto Elementary School Love Our School Day at Palmetto Elementary

