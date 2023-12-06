Watch Now
CommunityCool Schools

Actions

Cool Schools: Opelousas High School's Spanish Club

More Honors for the OHS Spanish Club
Albricias_coolschool_4.jpg
Opelousas High School
Opelousas High School Spanish Club Members Honored
Albricias_coolschool_4.jpg
Albricias_coolschool.jpg
Albricias_coolschool_2.jpg
Albricias_coolschool_3.jpg
Posted at 6:30 AM, Dec 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-06 07:30:03-05

Today's Cool School is Opelousas High School.

The Spanish National Honor Society is for students enrolled in classes sponsored by the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese. Their publication Albricias is available twice per year and contains essays, poetry, photography and artwork created by students.

For the third consecutive year two students, Cassandra Vazquez and Chloe Dupre, both from Opelousas High School have been selected for the November issues of 2023. And back in March, Abigail Marks earned third place nationally out of over 6000 active chapters.

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.