Cool Schools: Opelousas High School's Spanish Club

Today's Cool School is Opelousas High School.

The Spanish National Honor Society is for students enrolled in classes sponsored by the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese. Their publication Albricias is available twice per year and contains essays, poetry, photography and artwork created by students.

For the third consecutive year two students, Cassandra Vazquez and Chloe Dupre, both from Opelousas High School have been selected for the November issues of 2023. And back in March, Abigail Marks earned third place nationally out of over 6000 active chapters.

