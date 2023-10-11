Watch Now
Cool Schools: Opelousas High School

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month
Opelousas High School
Opelousas High School's Spanish Club and Spanish National Honor Society celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month at Creswell Middle in Opelousas.
Posted at 6:30 AM, Oct 11, 2023
Today's Cool School is Opelousas High School!

The Spanish Club and the Spanish National Honor Society was invited to Creswell Middle to share their work in a program celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. There was a variety of cultural activities and presentations. The students enjoyed a pop dance, and a traditional dance. They also learned about Spanish speaking countries. Later in the day there was face painting, games to play, and a chance to taste different foods from Hispanic countries. Some of the kids even walked away with prizes. What a great way to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and bring two great schools together for an enjoyable event.

