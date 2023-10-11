Cool Schools: Opelousas High School

Today's Cool School is Opelousas High School!

The Spanish Club and the Spanish National Honor Society was invited to Creswell Middle to share their work in a program celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. There was a variety of cultural activities and presentations. The students enjoyed a pop dance, and a traditional dance. They also learned about Spanish speaking countries. Later in the day there was face painting, games to play, and a chance to taste different foods from Hispanic countries. Some of the kids even walked away with prizes. What a great way to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and bring two great schools together for an enjoyable event.

