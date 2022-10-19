Cool Schools: Martial Billeaud Elementary

Today's Cool School is Martial Billeaud Elementary!
The fourth grade students are breaking records when it comes to their accelerated reader goals.
There were several readers to made 20 perfect 100s on their quizzes during the first five weeks of school.
Those students were rewarded with a party that included coke floats! Way to go Bulldogs!
