Cool Schools: Martial Billeaud Elementary

Party for Perfect Scores!
Martial Billeaud Elementary
Coke Float Party For Perfect Scores on Quizzes
Posted at 6:30 AM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 07:30:30-04

Today's Cool School is Martial Billeaud Elementary!

Martial Billeaud Elementary Students Enjoying Coke Floats

The fourth grade students are breaking records when it comes to their accelerated reader goals.

There were several readers to made 20 perfect 100s on their quizzes during the first five weeks of school.

Those students were rewarded with a party that included coke floats! Way to go Bulldogs!

If you have a Cool School, let us know! Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com.

Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.

