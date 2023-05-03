Cool Schools: Lafayette's First Baptist Christian School

Today's Cool School is First Baptist Christian School in Lafayette!

Students from Pre-K to 12th grade taking part in National Work Zone Awareness Week. Safety partners from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development bringing in guest speakers, construction equipment, along with their safety mascot, Coney! Younger students learned about the colors and shapes of warning signs, and being on the lookout for construction equipment and crews in traffic work zones.

The high school students were hearing from DOTD, the Acadiana Safety Coalition, and Sudden Impact of Louisiana about important decisions they make as young drivers. All of the students learning how they can play a role in keeping construction workers safe!

