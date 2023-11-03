Watch Now
Cool Schools: Jesse Owens Elementary School

Creative Halloween Projects and Storytelling
Jesse Owens Elementary School
Halloween Fun at Jesse Owens Elementary School!
Posted at 6:30 AM, Nov 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-03 07:30:04-04

Today's Cool School is Jesse Owens Elementary School in Gueydan!

The students pouring their creativity decorating Jack-O-Lantern ornaments resulting in a spooky display of funny faces capturing the essence of Halloween.

They also enjoyed a reading session featuring "There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Ghost. It was a fun filled day nurturing young minds through creativity and the magic of storytelling.

