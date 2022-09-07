Cool Schools: Jefferson Island Elementary

Today's Cool School is Jefferson Island Road Elementary in Iberia Parish.

On the first day of school, as the students were arriving for their day, the school mascot, Jeff the Wildcat was there to welcome them. Jeff was so excited that he was dancing along when the cars started arriving. Here's to a great school year, and thanks to Jeff the Wildcat for gearing up students for the new school year.

