Cool Schools: Iota Elementary

Iota, LA - Students at Iota Elementary School recently hosted its annual Glow Party, a celebration recognizing academic excellence and growth.

The event honored students in grades three through five who scored mastery or advanced levels on the LEAP assessment, or met individual growth targets. These high-achieving students were invited to wear glow-in-the-dark clothes and celebrate their success in the school's gymnasium.

The party featured games, dancing to music, and pizza with drinks for all attendees. Students and faculty said they look forward to the annual celebration each year as a way to recognize achievement and school success.

The Glow Party serves as both a reward for academic accomplishment and motivation for continued excellence, highlighting the school's commitment to celebrating student growth and learning milestones.