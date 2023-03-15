Cool Schools: First Baptist Christian School

Today's Cool School is First Baptist Christian School in Lafayette!

Fifth graders recently celebrated Purim. This is the holiday commemorating Queen Esther saving the Jewish people in Persia.

Students studied the book of Esther, made and ate snacks like Hamantaschen cookies. The group then went classroom to classroom wearing crowns, carrying signs and using noisemakers to tell the story of Esther to the rest of the school.

