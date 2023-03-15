Watch Now
Cool Schools: First Baptist Christian School

Celebrating Purim
First Baptist Christian School
First Baptist Christian School Students Celebrating Purim
Posted at 6:30 AM, Mar 15, 2023
2023-03-15

Today's Cool School is First Baptist Christian School in Lafayette!

Fifth graders recently celebrated Purim. This is the holiday commemorating Queen Esther saving the Jewish people in Persia.

Students studied the book of Esther, made and ate snacks like Hamantaschen cookies. The group then went classroom to classroom wearing crowns, carrying signs and using noisemakers to tell the story of Esther to the rest of the school.

