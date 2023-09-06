Cool Schools: Family Tree's Healthy Start Program

Today's Cool School is the Family Tree's Healthy Start Program!

Their primary focus is to give parents the necessary tools with classes, support, and resources to ensure babies have a healthy start. To promote more men in the community, Family Tree's Fatherhood Program along with a local organization called Dads and Kids started the Positive Morning Tour. This allows men in the community to greet kids on their way to school They've visited Opelousas Junior High, Ville Platte Elementary, Central Middle School in Eunice, and Lafayette Middle School. They'll be heading to a school near you over the next several weeks!

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to coolschools@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.