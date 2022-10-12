Cool Schools: Anderson Middle School

Today's Cool School is Anderson Middle School in New Iberia. Mrs. Louviere's eighth grade Louisiana History Class were archaeologists for the day.

Anderson Middle School Anderson Middle School Students Discovering Artifacts

Students were digging through makeshift middens to find artifacts from different periods. Once found, the students then pieced together those clues. They were then able to determine climate, diet, and other interesting facts about those who lived in those time periods.

