Cool Schools: Anderson Middle School

Archaeologists for the Day
Anderson3.JPG
Anderson Middle School
Anderson Middle School Students Discovering Artifacts
Anderson3.JPG
Posted at 4:30 AM, Oct 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-12 05:30:35-04

Today's Cool School is Anderson Middle School in New Iberia. Mrs. Louviere's eighth grade Louisiana History Class were archaeologists for the day.

Anderson2.JPG
Anderson Middle School Students Discovering Artifacts

Students were digging through makeshift middens to find artifacts from different periods. Once found, the students then pieced together those clues. They were then able to determine climate, diet, and other interesting facts about those who lived in those time periods.

Anderson1.JPG
Anderson Middle School Students Discovering Artifacts

