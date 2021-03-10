Menu

Ca C'est Bon

Ca C'est Bon: Whiskey Sin

Ca C'est Bon
Posted at 7:23 PM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09

Bon Temps Grill's Whiskey Sin

This recipe has two versions - the original Whiskey Sin and a mocktail version.

Whiskey Sin:

1.5 oz Buffalo Trace Bourbon
1 oz cinnamon simple syrup (see recipe below)
.75 oz lemon juice
.75 oz cranberry juice

Add all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake, then strain over fresh ice in rocks glass. Garnish with a lemon wheel.

Whiskey Rin (without whiskey):

1.5 oz water
1 oz cinnamon simple syrup (see recipe below)
.75 oz lemon juice
.75 oz cranberry juice

Add cinnamon simple syrup and lemon and cranberry juices in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake, then strain over fresh ice in rocks glass. Top off with 1.5 oz of water. Garnish with a lemon wheel.

Cinnamon Simple Syrup:

Equal parts sugar and hot water
2 cinnamon sticks for 1/2 quart

Combine hot water and sugar until sugar is dissolved. Add cinnamon sticks and let steep for 24 hours.

------------------------------------------------------------
