Ca C'est Bon: Whiskey Sin

Bon Temps Grill's Whiskey Sin

This recipe has two versions - the original Whiskey Sin and a mocktail version.

Whiskey Sin:

1.5 oz Buffalo Trace Bourbon

1 oz cinnamon simple syrup (see recipe below)

.75 oz lemon juice

.75 oz cranberry juice

Add all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake, then strain over fresh ice in rocks glass. Garnish with a lemon wheel.

Whiskey Rin (without whiskey):

1.5 oz water

1 oz cinnamon simple syrup (see recipe below)

.75 oz lemon juice

.75 oz cranberry juice

Add cinnamon simple syrup and lemon and cranberry juices in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake, then strain over fresh ice in rocks glass. Top off with 1.5 oz of water. Garnish with a lemon wheel.

Cinnamon Simple Syrup:

Equal parts sugar and hot water

2 cinnamon sticks for 1/2 quart

Combine hot water and sugar until sugar is dissolved. Add cinnamon sticks and let steep for 24 hours.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel