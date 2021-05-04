Ca C'est Bon: Strawberry Tequila Mule

Strawberry Tequila Mule
Ingredient List
- 1.5oz. Sweet Crude white rum
- 1oz. strawberry syrup
- 1oz. fresh squeezed lime juice Ginger beer
Directions
Build in shaking tin
Shake vigorously for 10 seconds
Strain into Collins glass over fresh ice
Top with ginger beer
Garnish with lime wedge
Strawberry syrup
Ingredient List
- Fresh strawberries
- Granulated sugar
Directions
Fresh strawberries, hulled and weighed equal parts granulated sugar
------------------------------------------------------------
