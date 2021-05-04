Ca C'est Bon: Strawberry Tequila Mule

Strawberry Tequila Mule

Ingredient List

1.5oz. Sweet Crude white rum

1oz. strawberry syrup

1oz. fresh squeezed lime juice Ginger beer

Directions

Build in shaking tin

Shake vigorously for 10 seconds

Strain into Collins glass over fresh ice

Top with ginger beer

Garnish with lime wedge

Strawberry syrup

Ingredient List

Fresh strawberries

Granulated sugar

Directions

Fresh strawberries, hulled and weighed equal parts granulated sugar

