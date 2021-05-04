Watch
Ca C'est Bon: Strawberry Tequila Mule

Posted at 1:42 PM, May 04, 2021
Strawberry Tequila Mule

Ingredient List

  • 1.5oz. Sweet Crude white rum
  • 1oz. strawberry syrup
  • 1oz. fresh squeezed lime juice Ginger beer

Directions

Build in shaking tin
Shake vigorously for 10 seconds
Strain into Collins glass over fresh ice
Top with ginger beer
Garnish with lime wedge

Strawberry syrup

Ingredient List

  • Fresh strawberries
  • Granulated sugar

Directions

Fresh strawberries, hulled and weighed equal parts granulated sugar

