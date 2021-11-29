Watch
Ca C'est Bon: Strawberry Cobbler Cocktail

KATC
Ca C'est Bon: Strawberry Cobbler Cocktail
Posted at 1:55 PM, Nov 29, 2021
Strawberry Cobbler Cocktail

  • 2 oz any light spirit (vodka, gin, rum, tequila) 
  • 1 oz strawberry syrup  
  • .5 oz lime 
  • 2 oz fresh pineapple juice 
  1. Shake  
  2. Strain over crushed ice in Collins glass 
  3. Garnish w/ fresh pineapple slice, strawberry and lime wheel 
  4. Top with ginger ale 

Mocktail Strawberry Cobbler

  • 1 oz strawberry syrup  
  • .5 oz lime 
  • 2 oz fresh pineapple juice 
  1. Shake 
  2. Strain over crushed ice in Collins glass 
  3. Garnish w/ fresh pineapple slice, strawberry and lime wheel 
  4. Top with ginger ale 

