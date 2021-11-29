Ca C'est Bon: Strawberry Cobbler Cocktail

Strawberry Cobbler Cocktail
- 2 oz any light spirit (vodka, gin, rum, tequila)
- 1 oz strawberry syrup
- .5 oz lime
- 2 oz fresh pineapple juice
- Shake
- Strain over crushed ice in Collins glass
- Garnish w/ fresh pineapple slice, strawberry and lime wheel
- Top with ginger ale
Mocktail Strawberry Cobbler
- 1 oz strawberry syrup
- .5 oz lime
- 2 oz fresh pineapple juice
- Shake
- Strain over crushed ice in Collins glass
- Garnish w/ fresh pineapple slice, strawberry and lime wheel
- Top with ginger ale
