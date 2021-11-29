Ca C'est Bon: Strawberry Cobbler Cocktail

Strawberry Cobbler Cocktail

2 oz any light spirit (vodka, gin, rum, tequila)

1 oz strawberry syrup

.5 oz lime

2 oz fresh pineapple juice

Shake Strain over crushed ice in Collins glass Garnish w/ fresh pineapple slice, strawberry and lime wheel Top with ginger ale

Mocktail Strawberry Cobbler

1 oz strawberry syrup

.5 oz lime

2 oz fresh pineapple juice

Shake Strain over crushed ice in Collins glass Garnish w/ fresh pineapple slice, strawberry and lime wheel Top with ginger ale

