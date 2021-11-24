Ca C'est Bon: Sin Rummy Cocktail

Sin Rummy Cocktail
- .5 oz lemon juice
- .5 oz grenadine
- Splash of super red grenadine
- 1 oz Gentilly gin
- 1 oz three roll red stick cinnamon rum
- Ginger Ale
Directions
- Add ice to a shaker
- Shake
- Pour
- Top off with ginger ale
- Stir
- Garnish with fresh mint
———
Sin Rummy Mocktail
- 1 oz lemon juice
- 1 oz simple syrup
- 1 oz grenadine
- Ginger Ale
Directions
- Add ice to a shaker
- Shake
- Pour
- Top off with ginger ale
- Stir
- Garnish with fresh mint
