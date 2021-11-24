Ca C'est Bon: Sin Rummy Cocktail

Sin Rummy Cocktail

.5 oz lemon juice

.5 oz grenadine

Splash of super red grenadine

1 oz Gentilly gin

1 oz three roll red stick cinnamon rum

Ginger Ale

Directions

Add ice to a shaker Shake Pour Top off with ginger ale Stir Garnish with fresh mint

———

Sin Rummy Mocktail

1 oz lemon juice

1 oz simple syrup

1 oz grenadine

Ginger Ale

Directions

Add ice to a shaker Shake Pour Top off with ginger ale Stir Garnish with fresh mint

------------------------------------------------------------

