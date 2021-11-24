Ca C'est Bon: Sin Rummy Cocktail

Watch
Sin Rummy Cocktail

  • .5 oz lemon juice
  • .5 oz grenadine
  • Splash of super red grenadine
  • 1 oz Gentilly gin
  • 1 oz three roll red stick cinnamon rum
  • Ginger Ale

Directions

  1. Add ice to a shaker  
  2. Shake 
  3. Pour  
  4. Top off with ginger ale 
  5. Stir 
  6. Garnish with fresh mint 

Sin Rummy Mocktail

  • 1 oz lemon juice
  • 1 oz simple syrup
  • 1 oz grenadine
  • Ginger Ale

Directions

  1. Add ice to a shaker 
  2. Shake 
  3. Pour 
  4. Top off with ginger ale 
  5. Stir 
  6. Garnish with fresh mint 

