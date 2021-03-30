Ca C'est Bon: Shrimp and Tasso Pasta

Shrimp and Tasso Pasta

Makes about 4 servings

4 ounces cooking oil

1 pound shrimp

1/2 cup Tasso (finely chopped)

1/2 cup chopped onions

1/4 cup chopped garlic

1/4 cup blackening seasoning

1/4 cup white wine

1 quart heavy cream

2 pounds cooked pasta

Using a small sauce pot, heat up the cooking oil. Once hot, add your shrimp and Tasso to the sauce pot and reduce heat to medium. Allow your shrimp and Tasso to begin to brown, then add your onions and garlic. Be sure to stir occasionally to make ensure your ingredients do not stick to the pot. Once the shrimp are almost completely cooked, add your blackening seasoning and then your white wine. Let the white wine cook out completely. Once the white wine has cooked out, add your heavy cream. Let your sauce cook until it is heated all the way through and begins to thicken. Once the sauce is thick enough to stick to your pasta, remove it from the heat and add to your cooked pasta.

