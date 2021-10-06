Ca C'est Bon: Nola Shrimp & Grits

Nola Shrimp & Grits

Makes 2 Servings

INGREDIENTS:

10 U-10 shrimp peeled and deveined

¼ cup of oil

2 tablespoons chopped onions

2 teaspoons minced garlic

2 tablespoons blackening seasoning

6 ounces Worcestershire sauce

6 ounces heavy cream

DIRECTIONS:

Heat a large skillet with oil. Once the skillet and oil are hot, place shrimp into skillet. Brown shrimp on one side then flip to the uncooked side. Add your onions and garlic, cook until onions are translucent. Add blackening seasoning and Worcestershire sauce. Once sauce is hot and begins to bubble, and heavy cream, and stir until sauce is mixed thoroughly. Place a scoop of your favorite grits into the center of two bowls. Remove your shrimp from the skillet arranging 5 shrimp per bowl around the scoop of grits. Allow your sauce to continue to cook down by half, until the consistency is similar to that of heavy cream. Once the sauce has thickened to the desired consistency, pour your sauce over your shrimp.

