Ca C'est Bon: Mornay Sauce

Mornay sauce

3 cups of Parmesan cheese

3 cups of Gruyere cheese

1/2 pound of butter

1 cup of flour

1 gallon milk

2 tablespoons of kosher salt

1 teaspoon of Nutmeg

In a sauce pot add your milk and heat to a simmer. Do not boil. In a separate part melt butter and add flour, whisking constantly. Once blonde roux is made slowly whisk in hot milk and after fully incorporated reduce heat and simmer. Add salt and Nutmeg simmer for 20 minutes. Slowly add the Gruyere cheese one quarter cup at a time whisking to incorporate slowly, add the parmesan one quarter cup at a time whisking until fully incorporated. Allow cheese to completely melt whisking constantly.

